Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) CEO Justin Jacobs Purchases 2,500 Shares

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) CEO Justin Jacobs purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,606.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Up 2.5 %

NGS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 30,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,154. The company has a market capitalization of $235.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $36.91 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGS. StockNews.com upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Natural Gas Services Group

Institutional Trading of Natural Gas Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 491,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 32.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 42,099 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,451,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 83,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Gas Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.