Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Netflix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock traded up $9.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $685.67. 2,855,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,784. The company has a market cap of $295.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $687.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $617.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $572.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

