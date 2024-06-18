New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the May 15th total of 5,480,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE EDU traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.98. 2,345,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,418. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.48. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $98.20.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than New Oriental Education & Technology Group
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.