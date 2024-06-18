Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 727 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,584,747. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

Get Our Latest Report on SQ

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $62.75. 706,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,356,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.54.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.