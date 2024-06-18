Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PNQI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.64. 4,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,218. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.