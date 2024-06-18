Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,956 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 106.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.41.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE DG traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.96. The stock had a trading volume of 89,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,220. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $173.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

