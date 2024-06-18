Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 83 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 333 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,756,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,286,000 after buying an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,095,000 after buying an additional 21,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Qualys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,099,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,980,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.32, for a total value of $954,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,437,448.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.32, for a total value of $954,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,437,448.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares in the company, valued at $10,398,729.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,543 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,072 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.61. The company had a trading volume of 161,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,561. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.67. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $122.53 and a one year high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

