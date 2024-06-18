Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys Shares of 3,900 Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 709.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,504,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,605,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,101,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,990,000 after acquiring an additional 778,355 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,592,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,732,000 after acquiring an additional 762,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,109,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,400,000 after acquiring an additional 622,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 134,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,440. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabra Health Care REIT

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,335.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SBRA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.