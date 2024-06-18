Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of CION Investment worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in CION Investment by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 117,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 56,624 shares during the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,032,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after buying an additional 31,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CION Investment news, insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,758.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 2,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,758.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 4,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,067.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,729 shares of company stock valued at $110,743. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Price Performance

Shares of CION Investment stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. CION Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $661.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.21.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 51.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.55 million for the quarter.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 12%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

