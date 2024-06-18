Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $68,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 766,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,784,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.