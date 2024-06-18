Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $79,000 Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.76. The company had a trading volume of 242,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,798. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $200.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.44.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

