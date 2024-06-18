Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 801.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 28.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 32,551 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 30,841 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.52. 314,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,478,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $144.50. The company has a market cap of $635.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.65 and a 200 day moving average of $120.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

