Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,710,000 after buying an additional 35,543 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth $569,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of BKE stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,286. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.50 million. Buckle had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.02%.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

