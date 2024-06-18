Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for about 0.9% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,482,000 after acquiring an additional 419,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,500 shares of company stock worth $102,952,345. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.89. 490,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.37 and a 12-month high of $394.64. The firm has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. FBN Securities raised CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.