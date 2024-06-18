Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Doximity by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Doximity by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Doximity by 16.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Price Performance

DOCS traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $28.00. 109,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,449. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,660,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,660,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,250. 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

