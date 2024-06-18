Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 515 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.4 %

SWK stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.49.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -469.56%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

