Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 937 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,281,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,348,633. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.