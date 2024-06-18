Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Short Interest Up 11.7% in May

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the May 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the first quarter valued at $496,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 107,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 51,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,196,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,442,000 after buying an additional 2,529,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KIND remained flat at $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,828,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,386. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a market cap of $997.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.06. Nextdoor has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.41.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 64.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nextdoor will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

