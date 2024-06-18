NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,278 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,561,055,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,953,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,883,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,167,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,834,669. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $144.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

