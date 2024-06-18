NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.41. 9,794,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 55,815,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Get NIO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO

NIO Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.