Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 142 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Axon Enterprise worth $19,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 53.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,694 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $298.54. The company had a trading volume of 45,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,877. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

