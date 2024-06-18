Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,296,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,790,000 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies accounts for approximately 0.2% of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.64% of Bausch Health Companies worth $106,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 221,213 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,933,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1,397.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 362,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 338,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,487,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,429,000 after buying an additional 175,489 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

BHC traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. 258,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,849. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,370.91% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. Analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.