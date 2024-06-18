Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $53.44 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,817 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 15,514 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Illumina worth $53,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Illumina by 344.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Illumina by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

ILMN stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,359. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.83. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $203.19.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

