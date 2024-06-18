Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 190,770 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 763.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,770 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPC shares. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

PPC traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 22,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $39.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

