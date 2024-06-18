Nomura Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482,607 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Kanzhun worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,672,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,483,000 after buying an additional 56,649 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,101,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,793,000 after purchasing an additional 153,010 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,976,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth $98,023,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,978,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,688,000 after purchasing an additional 877,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BZ shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. New Street Research upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC began coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kanzhun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Kanzhun stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,639. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 0.53. Kanzhun Limited has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $235.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.09 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

