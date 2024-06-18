Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sets New 1-Year High at $242.93

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $242.93 and last traded at $241.92, with a volume of 36767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nova in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

Nova Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.08 and a 200 day moving average of $167.89.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.78 million. Nova had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Nova by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 850.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 26,645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nova by 8.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nova by 118.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,139,000 after buying an additional 231,862 shares during the period. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Nova during the third quarter valued at $1,302,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Stories

