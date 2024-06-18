O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of OI stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in O-I Glass by 259.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 24,311.1% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

