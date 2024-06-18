Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Trading Down 8.9%

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 201,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 193,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OCUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Ocuphire Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Ocuphire Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ocuphire Pharma from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocuphire Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $39.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Ocuphire Pharma had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 59.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ocuphire Pharma

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 75.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. The company offers Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution for reversal of mydriasis, as well as is in Phase III clinical trials for presbyopia and dim light or night vision disturbances.

Featured Stories

