OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 563 Shares

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $13,337.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,210.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 125 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $3,027.50.

On Monday, June 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 302 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $7,326.52.

On Thursday, May 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $116.75.

On Friday, May 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $48.44.

On Friday, May 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 25 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $605.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,124 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $123,795.84.

On Monday, May 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 707 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $16,466.03.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,305 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $30,328.20.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 74 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $1,787.84.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 17 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $410.72.

OFS Credit Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OFS Credit stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. 134,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,359. The company has a market cap of $79.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Credit

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCCI. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Credit by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in OFS Credit by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in OFS Credit by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Stories

