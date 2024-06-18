Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,764 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Omnicell worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Omnicell by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Omnicell by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 52,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $75.07.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $246.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.70 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

