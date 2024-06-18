Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,380 ($17.53) and last traded at GBX 1,340 ($17.03). Approximately 1,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 8,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,300 ($16.52).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,289.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,207.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £187.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

