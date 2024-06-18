Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 224,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 10.3% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $13,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.59. 2,531,025 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

