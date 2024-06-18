Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2,060.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 115,876 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,374,153 shares of company stock worth $239,976,945 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. HSBC lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

PLTR stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.82. 54,085,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,591,801. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.18, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

