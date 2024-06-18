Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Matthew Robert Andrews Sells 7,000 Shares

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Robert Andrews sold 7,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.25, for a total transaction of C$190,750.00.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 1.5 %

PAAS traded up C$0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,638. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.38, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$16.50 and a 1 year high of C$31.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.31.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$35.25 to C$35.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

