PancakeSwap Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $580.30 million and $56.90 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for $2.17 or 0.00003354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 383,996,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,880,944 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is blog.pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

