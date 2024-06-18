PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Holdings Lifted by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 874,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the quarter. PAR Technology makes up 1.6% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $39,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $15,262,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 315,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,742,000 after buying an additional 152,972 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 583.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 149,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $35,163.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,977.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Price Performance

Shares of PAR stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 362,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,796. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.07.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.