Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Holdings Increased by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $808,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,286,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,058,000 after buying an additional 626,256 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 238,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,784 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. 14,691,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,120,984. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.53, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PARA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.37.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Stories

