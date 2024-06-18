Park National Corp OH Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 385,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $23,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,577,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,720. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.63. 4,024,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,993,527. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $269.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

