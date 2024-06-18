Park National Corp OH Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,694,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.88. The stock had a trading volume of 117,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,107. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.