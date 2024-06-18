Park National Corp OH Has $14.72 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Park National Corp OH grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,719 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH owned about 0.99% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $14,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,670,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,522,000 after purchasing an additional 360,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,432,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,863 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,394,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,239,000 after acquiring an additional 310,317 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,875,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,831,000 after acquiring an additional 351,227 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,076,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,729,000 after acquiring an additional 71,503 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCON traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 660,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,873. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

