Park National Corp OH Has $288,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 845,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,929,000 after purchasing an additional 26,946 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.3% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 121.5% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 19,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 3,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.6% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 611,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,882,000 after buying an additional 150,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,526,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,797,477. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.20. The company has a market capitalization of $249.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

