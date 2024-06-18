Park National Corp OH Invests $218,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,058 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.04.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $4.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.62. 3,130,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,699,352. The company has a market cap of $205.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $249.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

