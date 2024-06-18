Park National Corp OH Makes New $202,000 Investment in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth $686,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at $3,113,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at $1,576,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRI remained flat at $167.21 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,720. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.34. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.42.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

