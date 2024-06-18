Park National Corp OH Purchases 6,026 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 1.5% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $38,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,465. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $353.15 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.51.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.36.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

