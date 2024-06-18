Park National Corp OH Sells 1,040 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,249 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.21. The company had a trading volume of 814,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,585. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $244.41. The stock has a market cap of $164.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.79 and its 200 day moving average is $212.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

