Park National Corp OH Sells 262 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Southern were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $128,413,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $1,547,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.92. 1,384,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,662,706. The firm has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.85. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $80.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

