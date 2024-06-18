Park National Corp OH Sells 42 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 54,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,230,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,294,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $548.74. 1,948,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,352,887. The company has a market capitalization of $473.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $549.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

