Park National Corp OH Sells 7,146 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $18,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Schlumberger by 745.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,507,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,094,789. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

