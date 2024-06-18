Park National Corp OH Sells 757 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in RPM International were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of RPM International by 337.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,369 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of RPM International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 488,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in RPM International by 534.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 52,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM International stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.39. The company had a trading volume of 226,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,657. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.89.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RPM. UBS Group lifted their price target on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

