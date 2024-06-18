Paul Martin Purcell Sells 3,955 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $325,061.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 460,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,869,946.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sezzle Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SEZL stock traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $82.38. 76,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,454. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.09 million and a PE ratio of 37.37. Sezzle Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sezzle

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sezzle Inc. ( NASDAQ:SEZL Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.